With the argument of the superior interest of society, two District judges in the State of Mexico denied protection to two citizens against the mandatory use of face mask in the municipality of Ecatepec.

According to the mayor of the demarcation, Fernando Vilchis Contreras, the Seventh and Tenth District Courts, both based in Naucalpan, Edomex, received requests from two citizens against the municipal measure.

And it is that since January 14, for Municipal Band, the correct use of the face mask is mandatory in all public spaces of the Mexican municipality, especially in the first square of the municipality, shopping centers, markets and public transport.

While the request was denied to both of them, separately, and on the grounds that it seeks public welfare, for which the judges endorsed the municipal measure during what would be the first requests for protection against article 164 of the Edict Municipality of Ecatepec.

“It is appreciated that there is a higher interest that is that of society, in order to comply with the aforementioned regulations primarily to prevent serious harm from being caused to people, preventing them from becoming infected, which denotes that what is intends to protect is the public welfare or the social interest”, reads the judicial resolution in files 37/2022-III and 48/2022-III.

Yes the mask helps

Similarly, the mayor of Ecatepequense, Fernando Vilchis, affirmed that the measure that orders the mandatory use of the face mask would have decreased the contagion of coronavirus during January. Covid-19, comparing the figures of the demarcation with other Mexican municipalities, as well as the national average.

In this context, he highlighted that, while the national average of cases per 100,000 inhabitants during January was 762, in the case of Ecatepec this was only 520 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

While Nezahualcóyotl registered 10,526 positive cases during January, or a rate of 1,008 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Naucalpan, the third most populous in Edomex, with a contagion rate of 962 cases per 100,000. population.