Judge Aileen Cannon steps on the accelerator to try former President Donald Trump in a hurry. The magistrate has indicated August 14 as the preliminary date for the start of the trial for the classified papers that she illegally retained at Mar-A-Lago, his mansion in Palm Beach (Florida). That date, only two months after the charge, is subject to possible changes due to procedural incidents. Trump faces 37 counts of violations of the law of espionage, obstruction of justice, conspiracy and misrepresentation that add up to theoretical maximum sentences of 400 years in prison. The former president has pleaded not guilty.

Cannon, who was appointed by Trump and has made surprisingly favorable decisions for the former president during the investigation of the case, has given until July 24 to formulate the previous questions. Those preliminary motions, which Trump’s lawyers will try to use as a defense, may cause the trial to be delayed from the originally scheduled date.

If the preliminary schedule is met, the date could overlap with a new possible indictment of Trump in Atlanta for electoral interference in the 2020 presidential elections in the state of Georgia. Fani Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney, sent a letter to the county Superior Court Chief Judge, Ural Glanville, last month stating that she plans for many of her staff to work remotely on most days for the first three weeks. August and asking that judges not schedule in-person trials and hearings during part of that time. The imputation is expected for those dates.

Judge Cannon’s resolution also preliminarily sets a short trial, of only two weeks, which seems insufficient for the presentation of all the evidence by the parties.

The trial against Trump is complicated by the very confidential nature of some of the evidence: the classified secret documents that he illegally withheld. The judge has prohibited Trump and his legal team from spreading them.

