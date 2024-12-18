Judge Peinado orders the elite unit of the Civil Guard to clarify the error with Begoña Gómez’s bank accounts

Judge Juan Carlos Peinado, who is investigating Begoña Gómez, wife of the President of the Government, agreed this Wednesday that the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard verify that the accounts located in the name of the investigated woman “are all those that are known (…) or there could be some more.”

This is stated in an order from the magistrate, to which Europa Press has had access, in which, in addition, Peinado issues a judicial order addressed to each of the banking entities so that they report and facilitate all information, movements and balances held in its bases relating to the bank accounts reviewed during the period between December 1, 2019 and November 18, 2024.

This move by the judge occurs after at the beginning of December he received from the Judicial Neutral Point an “incomplete” list with 11 bank accounts in which the wife of the President of the Government appears with a total balance of 40.25 euros.

Of those 11, five are as “owner”, two as “authorized” and four as “representative”. The only ones in which any balance is reflected are two in which he appears as the owner: one with 40.10 euros and another with 0.15 euros. The rest of the accounts are at zero euros. The Neutral Point warned in its report that the result of the response was “incomplete.”

Begoña Gómez’s defense then warned the judge that the banking information received from the Judicial Neutral Point is “absolutely erroneous,” while urging him to protect his personal data to prevent it from falling into the hands of “third parties,” including the press.

In another ruling, to which this news agency has also had access, the instructor requires the IE to provide “all” transfers within a period of 10 days, “with a specific indication of the banking entity and account number,” to those in which payments are made from the educational center to Begoña Gómez.