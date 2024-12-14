

12/14/2024



Updated at 12:05 p.m.





Betis is finalizing its preparation for the next league matchday, which it keeps alive on the calendar this Sunday, the date on which it will visit the Cerámica stadium to face Villarreal, fifth placed in LaLiga EA Sports, and it does so with the presence of Fornals and Juanmiwho have started the session that took place this Saturday at the Luis del Sol sports city.

Both the midfielder and the winger had been in trouble due to various physical problems, but they have already been seen at the start of that morning session under the command of Pellegrini, who is already counting down the hours to face his former team in a match that will start no later than before 6:30 p.m. in the last game of the year 2024 away from Benito Villamarín.

Before the protocol jog with which the warm-up begins, the Chilean coach addressed his team to continue analyzing with them the keys to the match against the Castellón team in which former green and white player Ayoze plays, who is ready after his latest injury to face what was his team until last summer, when his transfer to the yellow team was finalized.

For their part, youth players Mateo Flores and Jesús Rodríguez continue to be part of the dynamics of the first team and, as usual, they are not called up for Betis Deportivo, which plays today against Marbella at noon. The main absences carried out by Rui Silva, Mendy, Bellerín, Marc Roca and William Carvalhoso little by little Pellegrini is clearing the Heliopolitan infirmary with the return of Fornals and Juanmi on the eve of the clash against Villarreal.