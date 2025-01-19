-What sport do you practice? -I walk every day and once a week I do strength and maintenance exercises with a personal trainer. Things about my age. – Have you ever been interested in team sports? – No. And the first time I went to the gym was when I was 50 years old. I felt like I needed it. And walking, since I quit smoking, at 40. It helps me think. You release neurotransmitters, my head is at 100 and I solve articles that have been left half-finished. – Are you still sporting news? – No. But she follows me. There are things that we find out, without any effort. We know how Madrid or Barça are doing. What you have to strive for is to know who Plato was. -You see sport more as a social phenomenon than as a spectacle and, thus, there is no way. -I know that football is very important, but I have only been once in my life to football. I was little and I went with my father to the Santiago Bernabéu. And it seemed so violent to me…because, behind, there was someone calling the referee a son of a bitch. He began to utter what we used to call swear words and it seemed very violent to me. I already know that it is papier-mâché violence, but the masses scare me. Furthermore, when I was young, football was not well regarded. -It is difficult for me to imagine. -It was considered to be the distraction of the Franco regime, to avoid other things. And when Franco died, many people came out of the closet. Suddenly, we found out that many of those we didn’t know were fans. That has been very curious. -The eternal dissociation between culture and sport, right? -In the conversations I have with Arsuaga, he says that sport was very well considered among the intellectuals of the Republic. Later, he became associated with the dictatorship and that was when many intellectuals denied his hobby. There are many cases. For example, Vázquez Montalbán, who was a football fan, but did not come out until later. And many friends of mine. -What attracts you to football? -Gonzalo Suárez, Helenio Herrera’s assistant and a very good friend of mine, talks a lot about football and I love to listen to him: about strategies, about whether spaces are sought or Believe me… I like that type of speech a lot. Even in boxing, which is a sport that I believe should not exist because of how violent it is, we have had great chroniclers whom I have followed, like Manuel Alcántara, who was a great poet. -You are a textbook Panenkite.- I like the technical aspects of the sport. I am not a tennis fan, but I have read ‘Open’, Agassi’s book, more than once and with passion. It is a wonderful book.-With the Spanish team it is not so demanding. He allows himself to be enveloped by passion. I watch the games with a lot of rivalry and I like them, even though sometimes they are boring. I have compared those plays that are filigrees to a sentence with many subordinate clauses. -The Rubiales case or the granting of the precautionary measure to Olmo and Víctor distance the public from football. The fan has a residual role in this negotiation. Do you think people stay away because of that? I read Nadal’s memoirs and on the first page he says that highly competitive sport is not good for your health. Does this keep people from their passion for tennis? No. Football is being played in countries that are atrocious dictatorships. Is something wrong? No. People should leave en masse and they don’t. Nadal himself is an ambassador of Saudi Arabia. -And there is not the slightest intention to penalize these aspects. On the contrary. We expanded contracts with Arabia.-All this has happened a long time ago and people have looked the other way. The rules of the game, fortunately, are changing, in many aspects. Until four days ago, things seemed normal to us that don’t seem normal to us now. Maybe, at one time, we wondered how it was possible that it was played in countries where women are not allowed to go out. Probably. But now it looks normal. It is not even criticized. It has happened with racism. Vinícius was not the one who showed us that it exists.-There already was. Years ago it was normal to insult and swear at a black player. Related news standard Yes Fans Mikel Erentxun: “Madrid has won the Champions League without deserving them” María José Hostalrich standard No Fans Boticaria García: “In front of characters like Miguel Bosé or Marcos Llorente you have to respond firmly» María José Hostalrich-You say that writing is like building a mirror in which you see yourself. Any footballer could sign it. Years ago, I did a report on Ronaldo Nazario. We went to Palestine. I lived with him for many hours and I accept what you say. One of the things that amazes me most about these football millionaires is that, in a very high percentage, they are sensible people. If I had been a multimillionaire at the age that Ronaldo was, I would surely have gone crazy. -It wasn’t the place to go crazy either. -I remember that, at the end of the trip, we talked about going to the sacred places and we went alone . Six people, through those alleys. Someone must have seen us from a window and within a quarter of an hour, we already had a procession behind us. The feeling of power that having to do that and the money must give… there are few crazy people compared to the ones there should be. -Tell me a player who has aroused special interest in you.-In his day, Casillas. I was struck by his wisdom. I insist that, in his situation, I would have gone crazy. The other day I saw Figo and he also seemed very normal to me. -When they stop playing football, they tend to become quite normal. -Maybe so. I thought, look how well he has adapted to his other life! -I have to ask a man of letters for definitions. For example, by Florentino Pérez-A shark. I see him more as a businessman.-Joan Laporta.-I don’t have a specific photo of him. I see him in passing, associated with scandals.-Lamine Yamal.-Tenderness. It produces tenderness in me.-Not in rivals.-It produces it in me because it comes from the most absolute poverty and comes out of it. And, again, sensibly.

#Juanjo #Millás #crazy #footballers #compared