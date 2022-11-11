Colombian singer Juanes has just released a new single, ‘Amores prohibited’. And in the middle of presenting his work, she had time to talk about football.

Juanes, in an interview with the Spanish newspaper As, lamented what happened with the Colombia selection, who was left out of the World Cup after two outstanding performances in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018.

“I can’t believe it, I still feel like I’m in a nightmare. It is very sad that Colombia is not here. It is a very hard blow for us not to enjoy the World Cup with our national team. But you have to be calm… I’ll still watch some games, but it’s going to be hard”, Juanes said about Colombia’s absence.

The support of Juanes to Messi and Argentina

The Colombian singer expressed his wish that Leo Messifinally, can win the World Cup with Argentina.

“They are going to kill me, but I would like Messi to win the World Cup. In Argentina they are all very young and very new boys, and they are all supporting Messi, and that can work for them. It’s not like he knows football to tell you, either,” he explained.

When asked which team in particular he was going to force, Juanes replied: “I am not from a particular team, but I can see how the Brazilians play, they are too good, the Argentines… Colombians… What I love these World Cups because of the impressive level, the quality of the players, and that makes it an indisputable art. I really enjoy football.”

James, in the Olympiacos jersey. Photo: Olympiacos Twitter

Juanes also praised James Rodríguez and his moment at Olympiacos, from Greece.

“For me, James is a crac, he is a great player. I think he’s a great guy and he’s going to move on. He has scored two tremendous goals there in Greece, and I think they are moments. You can’t always be on top, and there’s the man,” he assured.

