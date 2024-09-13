JJuan Pablo Montoya returns this Saturday and Sunday to the Nascar Cup Seriesto the category that saw him shine in the United States, and he will do so in The Watkins Glen International.

There is a lot of expectation for his stellar return to the Nascar after 10 years of absence. The team 23XI Racing It opened the doors for him to enter a category in which he has not competed for 10 years; his last appearance was in Indianapolis 2014 with the Penske Ford team.

Juan Pablo Montoya, in the colours of DragonSpeed. Photo:Credit: Lesley Ann Miller. Courtesy of IMSA for EL TIEMPO Share

Montoya, excited

A few weeks ago, Juan Pablo Montoya He told EL TIEMPO how he felt after confirming his return: “It’s going to be fun and I’m very excited, I like the opportunity and since I’m not racing full time, this seemed quite fun to do because it’s just one race, one weekend.”

“I thought it was cool because I have history with Mobil-1, it was my first sponsor in Colombia, it sponsored me when I was in McLarenso they were looking for drivers who had already been with them before to celebrate the 50th anniversary and everything fit and aligned very well,” he added.

Hours before the race, the 48-year-old driver spoke to the As newspaper, in collaboration with The Wabout what that final preparation is like for a weekend that will not be easy, because the competition is tough and there are details that have changed a lot in 10 years.

Juan Pablo Montoya and his victory at the 2005 Brazilian GP. Photo:Archive / THE TIME Share

“I am already prepared, but it is very difficult to know how things will go. I think I will do very well, but sometimes bad things happen. I felt very comfortable in the work we have done. We have to get there and see what happens,” he said.

“I’m going to the chiropractor right now. I’ve done a lot of neck work in the last few weeks to make sure I don’t have any problems for the race. This week I had a headache, but they’ve already adjusted it,” he added in the newspaper.

About his goal in The Watkins Glen InternationalMontoya has not lost his combative streak and explained that he wants to do things well on the track and aim for a good position. “I am not coming to this race to compete with everyone. You have to be intelligent and if you have good speed you have to take advantage of it. We are going to fight for the race.”

Juan Pablo Montoya, Colombian pilot. Photo:Courtesy of Meyer Shank Racing Share

