Juan Guillermo Cuadrado: the vacation plan for which he is criticized in Italy

Turin Juventusin a crisis of results and in the spotlight of justice, has put an end to the era Andrea Agnelliits resigning president, with the approval on Tuesday of some accounts in the red, a few weeks before designing its new board of directors.

The ‘Vecchia Signora’ will validate some accounts with a deficit for the fifth consecutive year, and for the second time beyond 200 million euros of losses: 239.3 million for the 2021/2022 financial year after 226.8 million the previous season.

This grim general meeting of shareholders, already postponed twice, will take place while Juve are officially without a board: Andrea Agnelli resigned on November 28 along with the rest of the board of directors, under pressure from an investigation into alleged accounting irregularities. .

Three days later, on December 1, the Turin prosecutor’s office requested that the man who had led the club since 2010 be tried along with eleven other former managers, for these alleged violations of the club’s finances. Juve is suspected of having manipulated the market by disseminating biased financial information and of having produced non-existent transfer invoices for the 2018-2021 period.

And while that scandal continues to take off, the Colombian Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, a player of the team, receives criticism from the fans for his vacation plan.

Criticism of Square

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, in action.

The soccer player, born in Necoclí, published in recent days a series of images visiting a mountainous area with snowfall.

These photographs aroused annoyance in certain ‘bianconeri’ fans expressed in comments such as: “You are taking risks” and “You should be training”.

