Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Juventus player from Italy, assured this Thursday, after not qualifying for the 2022 Qatar World Cup with the Colombian national team, that this was his “last chance” to play in the World Cup.

“Nobody more than us, as a family, knows the sadness (we feel) and more when thinking that it was the last chance for me, but even in the midst of it (sadness) we must get up and move on,” the 33-year-old player expressed in an Instagram story, thus leaving his continuity with the Andean team in doubt.

In doubt



Colombia said goodbye on Tuesday to the dream of qualifying for the World Cup, despite defeating Venezuela as a visitor 0-1 on the last day of qualifying.

Those led by Reinaldo Rueda needed to beat Vinotinto to win the playoff spot, an instance that Peru reached, who will play the playoff against a team from Asia.

Along these lines, Cuadrado recalled that Colombia played the World Cups in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018, which meant the return of the country to the cup after 16 years of absence, something that the Juventus player considers as a “reason to be thankful”.

The next World Cup will be in Canada, Mexico and the United States in 2026 and a coffee restructuring is supposed to begin in order to qualify under the leadership of players like Luis Díaz, Carlos Cuesta or Luis Sinisterrawho will take the witness left by references such as James Rodríguez, Falcao García, Cuadrado or David Ospina.

If Cuadrado gets to play the 2026 World Cup, he will do so at the age of 38. On the other hand, James regretted on Wednesday that Colombia had not been able to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, while questioning his continuity with the national team.

