Juan Guaidó arrives in the United States: “we are not going to give up”

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido landed this Tuesday in Miami, after he left Colombian territory by order of the National Government.

The Colombian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday that “in the afternoon, Migration Colombia took Mr. Juan Guaidó, a Venezuelan national who was in Bogotá irregularly, to El Dorado airport in order to verify his departure on a commercial airline to the United States, during the night”.

From the airport, and carrying nothing more than a backpack, the Venezuelan opposition leader invited the countries that will participate in the summit to ensure human rights and protect the voice of Venezuelans.