Journalism HS invests in urban journalism in a new way – Growing urban editorial brings readers more news, talk and investigative journalism

Local journalism is living in a time of new prosperity. The size of HS’s city delivery will double as HS City and HS Locals merge.

Migration flows transporting people to major cities at an accelerating pace.

What Finns look like and what their background is like is rapidly diversifying.

Climate change is forcing innovative energy production and conservation.

The work is changing. The school is changing. Nursing is changing.

These six globally influential megatrends are united by one thing. Fortunately, they all take the form of happiness, problems and everyday life in Helsinki and the Helsinki region.

The pace of change in the 2020s is dizzying. That is why HS is now investing in urban journalism in a whole new way.

HS: n traditional city delivery and HS Local, which started in 2019, merge. At the same time, the size of the city delivery will double.

The new delivery will be led by the current foreman of the city delivery Lari Malmberg. They act as news producers for the editorial staff Kaisu Moilanen and Esa Juntunen.

For the reader, the change will be seen as even more interesting and high-quality articles.

“There will be more news and investigative journalism on issues relevant to the residents of the region. We are living in a time of new boom in local journalism. I feel great journalistic joy from this, ”says Malmberg.

The city editorial examines urban policy, the housing market, services for families with children, traffic planning and criminal phenomena, among others. We’ll be the first to talk about the changes that affect the lives of our readers, and we’ll incorporate individual events into broader developments.

At the same time, the neighborhoods are emphasized. Within the large cities of the Helsinki region, there are numerous districts that correspond to a medium-sized Finnish municipality.

“For many, a residential area can be an even more central point of identification than a city, because the emphasis on locality is also one of the megatrends,” says Malmberg.

In a few years, HS Locals created a million-dollar audience for things that look at the world at the district level. This work will continue as the masters of hyperlocal journalism move into HS’s urban delivery. We report on the main topics of conversation in the neighborhoods, tell the most interesting personal stories, and reveal the underlying phenomena.

In addition to the Helsinki metropolitan area, Central Uusimaa and the wider Helsinki working area will be monitored more closely. HS’s expenditure delivery will continue as part of the city delivery.

Now With the changes to be made, it will be possible to focus on the development of the Helsinki region with a completely new coverage online. In recent years, HS has been able to strengthen its growth in the number of readers and subscribers. A significant part of the growth has come from digital expanders.

Reform as a result, the publication of HS’s local newspapers will be discontinued and their contents will be transferred to HS’s daily newsletter. In this way, readers of the print magazine around the country will also be able to enjoy daily news at the district level. In addition to the daily news coverage, HS’s regular magazine will have a larger set of local news on Tuesdays.

“This is an inspiring change. The new, bigger city delivery will better serve Hesar’s subscribers in terms of both news and local phenomena,” says HS’s managing director. Laura Saarikoski.

You, dear readers, will continue to be a significant part of our news coverage.

“We also need the help of readers. Tell us what’s new and exciting, what’s working in the city and what’s not, and what’s changing!”

HS will continue to be grateful for every news tip, big and small. They can be sent, for example, to the e-mail address hs.kaupunki@hs.fi.