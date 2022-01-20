At Wembley it will be Liverpool against Chelsea. Klopp’s team wins at Arsenal and snatches the pass for the last act of the Carabao Cup. After the 0-0 last week (with the Gunners who had resisted outnumbered for over an hour), the semifinal return ends with a clear 0-2.

Reds tints

–

After a convinced start by the hosts, the race is in Reds colors. And the cover is all for Jota, author of a brace: with one goal per half he gives him the League Cup final. And in the final Arsenal repeats the first leg and closes in ten: red for Partey. Compared to last week, Arteta makes three changes: in Tomiyasu, Odegaard and Smith Rowe for Soares, Nketiah and the suspended Xhaka (who had been expelled at Anfield). On the bench there is also the Ghanaian Partey, who has just returned from the Africa Cup of Nations. Klopp proposes two changes to the team that beat Brentford on Sunday: Kelleher goes into goal and not Alisson, on the right Gordon takes the place of the injured Oxlade-Chamberlain. Arsenal lined up with 4-1-4-1; Liverpool responding with 4-3-3. Convinced start of the Gunners: on 5 ‘Lacazette’s free-kick makes the crossbar tremble. Liverpool’s reaction is in Matip’s goal, correctly canceled for offside (13 ‘). And in Jota’s advantage: the Portuguese takes advantage of Alexander-Arnold’s assist and beats Ramsdale in the corner to his right (19 ‘).