The model Jossmery Toledo He will be face to face with the ‘Urraca’ this Monday, October 23. Toledo will give her first statement since Magaly Medina broadcast the ampay about the national team Paolo Hurtado on her program in March. So far, Hurtado has not commented on the matter, since his official Instagram profile remains inactive. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Jossmery Toledo say about Paolo Hurtado?

In the ATV promotional video, Jossmery Toledo He sent a video to Medina’s production, in which he indicates that this Monday, October 23 at 9:45 pm he will sit face to face with Magaly to tell all the details of his ampay with Paolo Hurtado in Cusco.

“Hello, Magaly. Finally, we will be face to face this Monday on your program to tell you the truth that I kept silent for a long time.”the former member of the National Police is heard saying.

Did Paolo Hurtado want to have children with Jossmery Toledo?

In the last October 20 edition of ‘Love and fire’, Rodrigo González confessed to having had access to the conversations between Jossmery Toledo and Paolo Hurtado. In the screenshots, ‘Peluchín’ read that Hurtado was asking Toledo for time to start a relationship and have children later.

“On Thursday, October 12, he complained; At other times, he is jealous of her. I have read complaints. “I even read that he told her that he wanted to have a child with her,” said. Likewise, he added: “Let him solve everything, that he had to get her things back and then they were going to stop taking care of her because he wanted to have a child with her. I’m looking at it.”