“We have a brand that is wonderful,” said the Big Fish, José Moreno, this Wednesday to call for continued care and commitment to an “absolutely different” party, that of the Burial of the Sardine. Moreno, who could not contain his emotion, thus highlighted during the official reception that the mayor, José Antonio Serrano, offered to the festeros that this is “a celebration that brings together one and a half million people in four days; We Murcians have to believe that we have something ». In this way, once the great day of the huertanos in the city had passed, this Wednesday the sardineros took over the role in the Spring Festival.

“I can say, from my own experience, that nothing can hook 36 years if it doesn’t have something special,” added the Big Fish, who has spent a lifetime partying from within, first as a mere participant, and later from the side of the organization of the Executive Committee of the Sardinera Group, Moreno recognized, however, that, despite culminating his sardinero “engagement” with this symbolic appointment, he has continued working for the party during these days.

See also HS analysis Putin's victory, the Balkan model or the Great War? There is no quick fix or good alternatives in the war in Ukraine The main festive figures, together with the president of the Association, were received at La Glorieta by the mayor

Neither could Doña Sardina, Carmen María Conesa, avoid joining the praises of the benefits of this emblematic and beloved celebration, which stood out as a tourist attraction. “It makes us very happy when they told us this morning that the hotels and restaurants in this city are full during these days and that the shops are also working, something for which we must thank the sardine family, who have made this party great for so many years,” stressed. Likewise, Doña Sardina acknowledged that she was still thinking about the content of what will be her stellar moment at these parties: it is from her reading of her Testament, which on this occasion will take place from the balcony of the Almudí Palace.

“This intervention therefore always leaves some dots on the ‘i’ because it is a reflection of citizen sentiment that we must somehow collect,” said the Onda Regional journalist, who is listening to people these days to outline their verses. She also acknowledges that she has asked for advice from some of her predecessors in office, many of them also “friends”, since it is an honor that she has received on numerous occasions from fellow professionals.

“From today until Saturday there will be no corner of our city where the joy and generosity of all the sardineros is not present,” proclaimed the president of the Association, José Antonio Sánchez, noting that this group will take the “keys to the city until next Sunday morning”, for that reason to give some margin to the hangover. Sánchez concluded by thanking the Murcia City Council for the collaboration offered, which will help to experience, in his opinion, what may be “the best Burial of the Sardine festivities in history.”