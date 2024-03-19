Colombian actor and singer José Miel was eliminated from the reality show 'The House of the Famous Colombia'. His real name is José Medina, he is 34 years old and has an artistic career that began in his childhood.

On the social networks of 'The house of the famous Colombia' It is reported that José Miel captures the public's attention thanks to his talent, as he has demonstrated his passion for singing, music and acting.

Weeks ago, in statements to the press in Colombia, José Miel said that he decided to be part of 'The house of the famous Colombia' from the RCN channel, because he wanted more people to know him and highlighted that his main virtue is authenticity.

“I'm an open book. “I am very authentic, I think Colombia can fall in love with my way of being,” said José Miel.

José Miel has previously been part of other reality shows such as 'La Diseño', 'La Voz' and 'Yo me llama', where he has had an outstanding performance. He also participated as an actor in the production 'La hija del mariachi'.

José Miel is an activist for the rights of the Lgtbiq+ community and has inspired many with his courage, firmness, honesty and way of being.

As an anecdote, José Miel has shared that he is nicknamed 'The Seagull', because at the time the soap opera 'Café con aroma de mujer' was broadcasthe sang as Margarita Rosa de Francisco, the protagonist of the story, That's why his friends gave him that nickname.

