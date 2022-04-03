Sinaloa.- The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock of the State Government carried out the swearing-in of the new board of directors of the State Council of Beekeeping Production of Sinaloa, which will be led by beekeeper Jorge Osuna Mendívilwho lives in the north of the state, who was also the non-governmental representative during two previous periods.

