A scandal is happening in football Argentinamore precisely in the team Boca Juniorsafter Florence Marco, who worked for 11 years in the club's press department, denounced that the club did nothing when she reported sexual abuse.

Marco pointed out that while she worked between junior 2011 and January 2022, she and several other women were victims, they reported to the leaders and no one stopped them.

She took charge of the promotion office of the female cast in 2019, but there she began to experience a difficult situation with Jorge Martinez, former player of the club and who was appointed as the coach.

Serious accusations

The newspaper La Nación of Argentina, attached to the GDA group in which it is also a part THE TIMEOr, he points out in his article that this Friday begins in Buenos Aires andThe trial against the technician, in which he estimates he could face a sentence of between six months and four years in prison.

“It's not so easy to speak up and say that I was abused. Because the truth is that the first thing you feel is immense shame, which you don't feel in any other way. The shame I felt when I had to go out and speak to the media so they could remove that person from office, the shame of accepting that she had been abused, I had never felt it before,” Marco told La Nación.

And he added: “I didn't want to go out on the street, because people grabbed me and hugged me and started telling me their situations. And I felt ashamed.

Marco pointed out that Martínez's attitudes were inappropriate, abusive and even violent, but that when she spoke about the subject they told her that that was how he was.

They did nothing

“No one questioned if he came and instead of talking to you looking into your eyes, he looked at your breasts. Because “he is like that.” There was no question if he came and instead of hugging you like a normal person he came and he hugged you and touched your private parts. Because “it's already part of him,” she said.

The communicator pointed out that sexual abuse and violence in the female cast became customary. “When he touches my tail (and that is the complaint I make) he crosses all limits. She did it in a rude way, which confirmed to me that she was constantly abusing me,” she said.

Once the touching occurred, Marco spoke with the Colombian Jorge Bermudez and the Argentiness Raúl Cascini and Marcelo Delgado, But nothing happened.

Marco told them what was happening and they confirmed that they had spoken with Juan Román Riquelme and his brother, Cristian, and that some decisions were going to be made.

“They knew the sexual abuse was real and they knew it wasn't just me. And what I said was that I was not going to continue allowing this to remain silent, as long as he continued abusing and being in the club,” he said.

Yes, in the interview with La Nación Marco She stated that Bermúdez told her to call him when something else happened, but he never answered her again.

Sports