

01/16/2025



Updated at 8:18 p.m.





One of the protagonists of Betis – Alavés this Saturday at the Benito Villamarín stadium will be Joan Jordan. The footballer owned by Sevilla is on loan at the Vitorian club and is a regular starter in the plans of Eduardo Coudet, blue and white coach. His presence at the Heliopolitan coliseum occurs just in the week that marks three years since the derby in which a stick that was thrown from the Gol Sur stands hit his head, after which a series of events occurred that motivated the postponement of the remainder of the round of 16 match of the King’s Cup so that it could be played the next day without an audience in the stands. The match ended with a green and white victory and those of Pellegrini They won the title that season in a sequence that, in addition, caused the beginning of the crisis of results of the Nervión team up to this date and the departure of the player himself, after having been renewed weeks after these events, to Alavés for his lack of minutes

Jordán is now having many minutes in the Vitorian team and will surely arrive at Heliópolis as a starter. Presumably it will not be well received by the Betic parish, which considers that much of what happened that night of January 15, 2022 It was a simulation to try to gain a sporting advantageas the club tried to demonstrate with the extensive report and subsequent appeals that invalidated any punishment for the entity for what happened. The author of the shot has been prohibited from entering sports venues, but the case remains in the collective memory with the accusation that Sevilla tried to take advantage of this shot, without causing any injuries to the footballer, although he spent the night under observation in the hospital, to stop the dispute of a match in which he appeared with several notable absences (such as in the goal as Bono was in the Africa Cup and Dmitrovic with Covid-19) and which looked like it was going to end with a big victory Betic.

The fact is that Jordan It was renewed until 2027 days later as a show of support from Sevilla but its prominence was decreasing little by little. He did return that same 2022 to Villamarín with the Sevilla shirt in November in another very hot match conditioned by the expulsions of Montiel, Fekir and Borja Iglesias, precisely the latter for stepping on the Nervion midfielder. Then it unfolded a tifo from Gol Sur in which the entire situation was caricatured, simulating an “escape room” in reference to the fact that Sevilla wanted to get out of the tie, fearing a possible defeat. Now he returns to Villamarín with another shirt but surely he will not be well received by a crowd that does not forget what happened three years ago.