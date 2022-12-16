And the Jordanian Minister of Interior stated, in a press conference about the events of Al-Husseiniyah in Ma’an Governorate: “Since the start of the sit-ins, the security has dealt with all discipline and has not attacked any peaceful sit-in or protest stand.”

And he added, “However, in the past few days, we have seen a great development in acts of violence, including setting fire to several institutions.”

He added, “Colonel Abd al-Razzaq Abd al-Hafiz al-Dalabeh received a treacherous bullet from a treacherous hand at a moment when the treacherous ignored all the meanings of humanity and patriotism.”

He pointed out that “the measures that we will take will be directed only to those who use violence,” stressing that “Citizens must separate permitted peaceful protests from acts of violence.”

And he continued: “No longer will lawlessness, interception of trucks and use of violence be allowed.”

Al-Faraya highlighted: “We will take strict security measures, and the security forces will be strengthened in the areas witnessing protests.”

On Thursday evening, the Public Security Directorate mourned “Colonel Abdel-Razzaq Abdel-Hafez Al-Dalabeh, Deputy Police Director of Ma’an Governorate, after he was shot in the head area while dealing with riots that were being carried out by a group of vandals and outlaws in the Husseiniya area in Ma’an Governorate.” .

Thousands of Jordanians participated amid great shock at the funeral of Al-Dalabeh’s body, and the Jordanian Monarch King Abdullah II, Prince Hassan, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Chief of the Royal Court offered condolences.

