The lavish wedding of Jordan’s Crown Prince last spring was anticipated for months in state media. It did not disappoint. After days of public events, celebrities and royals dressed in elegant outfits strolled through an opulent palace.

Writers at AlHudood, a satirical website, mocked the event. Among the articles was a pseudo public service campaign warning that security officers would knock out the teeth of anyone who didn’t smile enough.

In July, Jordanian authorities blocked AlHudood—Arabic for “The Boundaries”—making it the latest victim of a growing crackdown on free expression. But for a decade, the site had carefully navigated the red lines of what could and could not be published.

Isam Uraiqat, founder of AlHudood, who now lives in London, said the ostentatious display of wealth in a poverty-ridden country made him an irresistible target for satire.

“Throughout our 10 years, we really tested the limits,” said Uraiqat, 39. “It goes beyond freedom of speech — it’s everything. “They are cracking down on everyone.”

Jordan has long offered a milder form of autocracy than neighboring countries such as Syria, Iraq and Saudi Arabia. But the government has recently clamped down on free speech, including new cybercrime legislation that could be used against critics. It carries a penalty of up to three years in prison or a fine of up to $28,000 for content deemed to undermine public order, provoke conflict or disrespect religion.

Faisal al-Shboul, Jordan’s Minister of Information, defended the legislation as necessary to combat a rise in “fake news.”

To avoid criticism at home and abroad over the new law, King Abdullah II said Jordan would consider changing it if necessary. “Jordan was never an oppressive country and never will be,” he said.

Jordan has long drawn clear red lines for its citizens, blocking dozens of websites and banning criticism of the monarchy and security services. But it has also tolerated some opposition. Dissidents were more likely to be harassed than imprisoned.

King Abdullah has promised to liberalize Jordan’s autocracy. But the country has experienced an “authoritarian turn,” said Adam Coogle, a researcher at Human Rights Watch.

Journalists have sometimes been detained for days or weeks, but they have rarely faced serious prison sentences, said Nidal Mansour, an activist in Jordan.

But in July, a Jordanian court sentenced journalist Ahmed Hasan al-Zoubi to a year in prison for “undermining national unity” in a Facebook post criticizing an official.

By: Aaron Boxerman

THE NEW YORK TIMES