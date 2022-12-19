The Directorate of Public Security in Jordan stated that 3 security personnel were killed and 5 others were wounded during a raid on a suspect in the death of Al-Dalabeh.

In a statement, the Public Security Directorate indicated that the suspect was killed, whom it described as “a campaigner of takfiri ideology,” in addition to the arrest of 8 other people.

The General Security said that investigations are underway, and that details will be revealed later.

Last Thursday, the Public Security Directorate mourned “Colonel Abd al-Razzaq Abd al-Hafiz al-Dalabeh, deputy police chief of Ma’an Governorate, after he was shot in the head while dealing with riots that were being carried out by a group of vandals and outlaws in al-Husayniyya area in Ma’an Governorate.” .

Thousands of Jordanians participated amid great shock at the funeral of Al-Dalabeh’s body, and the Jordanian Monarch, King Abdullah II, Prince Hassan, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Chief of the Royal Court offered condolences.

On Friday, Jordanian Interior Minister Mazen Al-Faraya said that the murder of Dalabeh “will not go unpunished and the security services are making every effort to catch the perpetrator as soon as possible.”