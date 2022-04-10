An injured lion and tiger met on the tee of one, looked at their wounds and launched into one last run into the jungle. Jon Rahm and Tiger Woods shared the fourth day of the Augusta Masters very far from the fight for the green jacket. The Basque landed in the tournament as the favorite in the bets, after four consecutive places of honor among the top 10, and Tiger reappeared in an official round after 508 days. But Augusta does not understand pools or legends. Rahm and Woods crossed paths after the worst rounds of their careers (one in their early years, one in their later years) in the tournament: 77 and 78 shots respectively.

There was a desire to claim. Also a particular Masters among them. For Rahm, 27 years old, number two in the world, the pride of beating the Tiger was at stake, as he already did in the 2018 Ryder and in the initial round of Augusta in 2019, the spring of Woods’ 15th major. For Tiger, 46 years old, number 973 in the world, a body bruised by five back operations and five knee operations, and a broken leg in a traffic accident, meant proving that he can resist another generation.

Go Rahmbo! Go Tiger!, the fans shouted. In Augusta he decided the law of the strongest, and that was Rahm. The Barrika lion signed a card of -3, his first round in the red in this Masters (he had never linked three days without going below par) to finish the tournament at +4. Tiger, dressed in red as always on Sundays, followed behind the ropes by his partner and his two children, again suffered a lot: +6 on the day, worst even round, +13 in total.

The morning started for Rahm with the same toll as Saturday, the putts failed. He missed the one (bogey) and in two (even), although he began to score more hits since then (birdiesin 3, 7, 8, 10 and 13) than errors (bogey at 9, ball to the public at 15). At least some joy was granted with the short game although the best side of him still did not appear. He has duties ahead of him to qualify for the highest peaks.

Tiger also has pending issues. Playing four rounds for the first time since November 2020 blew him away. His limp was very pronounced. Woods used the stick for support, like an old man’s cane, when exiting a bunker and to crouch down in reading the greens. His game was slow, heavy, just like his movements. It looked like an old car going one gear down. The day was as long as the field, a very demanding route due to its continuous ups and downs. But so is the Tiger. Set to return, he has done so facing a test of height. conscientiously “If I’m here it’s to tell people: ‘Never give up. Always chase your dreams. I fight every day. Every day is a challenge. I wake up and start the fight again”, explained the myth.

Rahm ended up as devoted to Tiger’s dedication as anyone. “I have enjoyed him as a player and as a spectator. I have been excited. Being the way he is, it’s incredible that he played four days, limping. You can see that at every moment he tries everything he can, ”Rahm expressed. The Spaniard often chatted with Tiger during the lap, relaxed, like two friends playing golf. Also two parents who talked about how to take care of their children and train to the fullest.

Tiger’s future is unknown. The next big thing in the PGA Championship, from May 16 to 19, and a very special event appears on the horizon, the 150th edition of the British Open, in July in the birthplace of Saint Andrews, where he won in 2000 and 2005 , a flatter and more friendly route for its damaged bodywork. Meanwhile, he said goodbye to the Masters with a splendid ovation on the 18th. The result was the same for him. Augusta got to her feet one last time. And Rahm applauded the idol.

