It popped up on social media first picture from Joker: Folie à Deuxthe movie who will see Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga play Arthur “Joker” Fleck and Harleen “Harley Quinn” Quinzel, respectively, in what was officially billed as a musical.

As you can see, the image shows the Phoenix character shirtless, while an orderly shaves his beard. We can deduce that after the events of the first film (here the Joker review) Arthur Fleck was therefore locked up in theArkham Asylum.

More or less following the stories told in the comics, it is therefore probable that in that cold and inhospitable place the Joker will meet the one who is destined to become the woman of his life, Dr. Quinzel.

The latter somehow falls in love with him, to the point of denying her life and becoming Harley Quinn, but according to the cut given to the first film of the saga we assume that Lady Gaga’s character will not end up wearing a harlequin costume.

That said, there is still time to formulate all the theories of the case, as the release of Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled for the October 4, 2024.