The premiere of the sequel to Joker is getting closer and closer, so promotional efforts are already beginning. DBecause of this, director Todd Phillips, who was in charge of the first and its upcoming sequel, decided to participate in an interview to talk about what we can expect.

Variety asked him about the chances of seeing a third part of his Joker’s story. Before this he answered with a blunt ‘no’. He said it was interesting to explore for two films, but he believes they have already said what they wanted with this version of the character.

He also said that he has finished directing comic book-based films for the time being. Now he wants to return to the genre that made him famous, which is comedy. In addition to this, he added that he would like to direct a new film to get laughs with Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role, because he feels that he has a lot of potential for it.

With this it is clear that a third part in the story of Arthur Fleck will not be a reality or at least not with him as its director. While this could be disappointing for fans, we still have to see Joker 2. Perhaps in the end he will close his odyssey so well that we won’t even want a continuation..

What do we know about Joker 2?

Joker 2 is a direct sequel to the 2019 film. Here we follow Arthur Fleck in his life in the asylum after the events of the first film. Trailers show that he will be on trial for their murders. Plus he’ll have a new love interest in the form of Harleen ‘Lee’ Quinzel, another patient at the facility.

Its release is planned for October 4 in theaters and will probably be available on Max a few months later. So it won’t be long before we find out if it’s a worthy sequel to the previous one and how Arthur Fleck will say goodbye to the big screen. Do you want to see it?

