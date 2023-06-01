A joke by 3FM DJ Barend van Deelen has gotten slightly out of hand. His colleague at the afternoon show Nellie Benner appears to be able to expand her belly quite a bit. The two take a picture together and Van Deelen puts his hand on her stomach. But when he posts the snapshot on Instagram, there is a series of congratulations for Benner. Who is not pregnant at all.

,,You ruined it!” Benner calls out to her colleague Van Deelen this afternoon in the afternoon show of 3FM. “I get all kinds of messages from people who think I’m pregnant.” With the Instagram snapshot he had written: ‘Breaking! It’s probably going to be a tough delivery, but we expect another blast from an afternoon show.’

However, the photo was taken with completely different intentions. Benner: ,,I can stick my stomach out very far. I said that’s nice Barend that’s nice for when I’m ever pregnant. But he immediately smashes it on Instagram.” The result: loyal listeners and friends congratulate the 36-year-old 3FM DJ en masse. There will also be invitations for a pregnancy photo shoot. Even the director of snack giant Mora sends Benner a message in which she is extensively congratulated.

Fortunately, the two can have a hearty laugh about it. Benner writes on Instagram: ‘I’m expecting a sweet little bald man’. She refers to Jelmer Gussinklo, the producer and sidekick of Van Deelen and Benner’s radio show.



