

12/02/2024



Updated at 8:43 p.m.





Johnny Cardoso He is the only one of the players injured in the Betis that he has some option, although difficult, to recover in the face of Betis – Barcelona this weekend at the Benito Villamarín stadium. The list of casualties of the green and white team is notable and is being one of the reasons for the serious downturn in play and results this season. In addition to the American, men like Isco, William Carvalho, Marc Roca, Bellerín, Fornals and Mendyso the problems are serious in the midfield, where Manuel Pellegrini has had to use youngsters from the quarry like Guirao and Mateo to cover the absences.

The fact is that Cardoso’s recovery is progressing at this time but caution is indicated by the club. As already programmed, the idea was that the midfielder could return to activity with the group these days and that he would hurry to be in the Betis – Barcelona or else for the duel before him Petrocub in the Conference League. Cardoso has been working with rehabilitators and physiotherapists to resolve the moderate muscle injury to the left femoral biceps that he suffered on November 15. In any case, we do not want to fall into haste since he could miss more matches in the event of a relapse, but the idea is that Cardoso can appear in the group dynamics these days and that it is the coaching staff that decides on his inclusion in the ready for the duels against Barcelona, ​​more difficult, Petrocub or Villarreal.

Betis has been missing the presence of Johnny Cardoso in its initial formations for weeks since after his injury during the break due to commitments with the national teams, since he fell into the Jamaica – United States When he had to ask for a change in the first half, he has suffered defeats in the three games in which he has not participated: against Valencia, Mlada Boleslav and Real Sociedad. Now Pellegrini awaits his return to be able to reconfigure the midfield, where only Altimira from the first team remains healthy.

Meanwhile, the situation is different with each injury. William Carvalho has a prolonged leave, Isco must return to the lists if it continues in this evolution before the end of the year, Mendy and Marc Roca They are not expected until 2025 and with Bellerín and Fornals the situation is now undetermined.