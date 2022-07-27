Crossover between Fortnite and WWE: after Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, another world champion arrives on Fortnite. And his name is …

New high-profile collaboration for Fortnite , and the world of sport entertainment has to do with it. One of the most prominent figures in the modern history of wrestling is in fact about to take the field and become a playable character of the main videogame phenomenon of recent years. Epic Games today announced the imminent crossover between the worlds of Fortnite and WWE, with the arrival of John Cena in the battle royal very soon.

Epic SummerSlam kicks off –

As part of theEpic Summer Slam16-time champion John Cena “teaches Fortnite opponents a lesson with Attitude Adjustment”, reads the communication with which Epic Games broke the news to fans on his official site. John Cena’s costume will be available in the Item Shop starting from 29 July at 02:00 Italian time, with the styles Look entrance and Look in the ring. The Epic Summer Slam will also celebrate WWE with other initiatives, such as the sticker of Roman Reigns (“Head of the Table”) and that of Cena on Rocket League, or the skins of Asuka, Xavier Woods and The Undertaker on Fall Guys .

John Cena’s costume on Fortnite –

“Contrary to what they say, you can see this costume, and it also offers matching accessories!”, Epic Games jokes about the wrestler’s motto ‘You Can’t See Me ”. And more items from the John Cena set are coming to the Item Shop: the WWE Championship Backstrap (included in the costume), the Giant Hand Pickaxe and the U Can’t C Me emote. We do not know if this will become one of the rarest and most quoted Fortnite skins to end up in the rich battle royal market, but certainly the new collaboration with a WWE star – after the long-term one with Dwayne ‘The Rock. ‘Johnson, who has become a fully-fledged canonical character in the world of Fortnite – is another highlight of the game.