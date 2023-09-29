‘At the bottom there is room’ will present new faces! With the announcement that Lucía de la Cruz will be part of the popular América TV series, many viewers are more than eager and happy to see the Creole singer as an actress. Her character will be Maruja, ‘Patty’s’ aunt, who will arrive to trouble Joel Gonzales, since the ‘Fish-Faced Boy’ will seek to make a good impression before the drastic matriarch of the menu girl’s family. . How will the meeting be?

So you don’t miss the lunch that the Gonzales have prepared for Aunt Maruja, follow our complete guide with all the information on how to see ‘AFHS’ ONLINE and FREE.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 316 of ‘At the bottom there is room’

When does chapter 316 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ come out?

‘There is room at the bottom’ will premiere its chapter 316 TODAY, Friday, September 29, 2023. In this new episode of the series, we will see the entry of a new character, who will be played by Lucía de la Cruz. She will be ‘Patty’s’ aunt, who will come to Las Nuevas Lomas to meet Joel and his family, so they will try to make a good impression, since she is a very strict lady.

What time to watch chapter 316 of ‘At the bottom there is room’?

season 10 of ‘AFHS’ It is broadcast from Monday to Friday, in prime time at 8.40 pm (Peruvian time), by America TV. In case you watch the series from another country other than Peru, here is a list with the following times:

5.40 pm in the United States (Pacific time)

7.40 pm in Mexico

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 pm in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 pm in Venezuela

10.40 pm in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain, the next day.

The Gonzales prepare to receive ‘Patty’s’ aunt in ‘At the bottom there is room’. Photo: América TV

Where to watch ‘At the bottom there is room 10’ LIVE?

The popular series ‘There is room at the bottom’ you can see LIVE through the signal America TV. This begins immediately after the competition program ‘Esto es guerra’ and before ‘Luz de luna’. To access the fiction, you just have to tune in to the channel. Below, we leave you the numbers so you can access the signal from the operator you have contracted.

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13.

Kimberly intoxicated ‘Happy’ with a cinnamon drink in ‘At the bottom there is room’. Photo: composition LR/América TV

How to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

In case you do not have access to the open signal of the América TV channel, there is the option to watch ‘There is room at the bottom’ ONLINE, LIVE and totally FREE; To do this, you just need to visit the official website of America tvGOan online streaming platform, where you can find the full episodes of previous seasons of the series.