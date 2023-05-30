Joel declared himself to Macarena in a romantic, but also painful scene from “In the background there is room.” The popular ‘Fish Face’ was inspired after seeing how Jimmy fought for Alessia’s love, to the point of enduring Diego’s wrath. For this reason, he felt that it was time to stop setbacks and declare himself once and for all to Montalbán’s other daughter. Thus, together with his entire family, he prepared a romantic proposal with music included.

The eldest son of ‘Charito’ dressed elegantly, bought roses and arranged every detail so that the moment would remain forever etched in his memory. And when he finally had her face to face, he realized that ‘Maca’ had an engagement ring with a large jewel. Her reaction was to be puzzled and sad, since the message was clear: she and Mike are getting married.