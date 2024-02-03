You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Biden and his wife Jill Biden.
Biden and his wife Jill Biden.
The challenge for the current president is to mobilize the bases of the Democratic Party ahead of the elections.
President Joe Biden won the Democratic primary in South Carolina this Saturday by a wide margin, his first test in the search for a second term in the November elections, according to US media.
Biden beat the other two candidates by a large majority in this conservative state in the southern United States, with a large black electorate, according to these projections.
News in development
