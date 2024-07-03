The president of United States, Joe Biden acknowledged to a key ally that he may not be able to save his candidacy if he cannot convince the public in the coming days that he is ready for the job, According to information published this Wednesday by the newspaper The New York Times.

Until now The president had publicly remained firm in continuing with the campaign for re-election to the White House, despite criticism from within his own party after his disastrous performance in last week’s debate with his rival, former Republican President Donald Trump (2017-2021).

Although “the ally”, whose identity was not revealed by the newspaper, stressed that Biden “is still deeply immersed in the fight for re-election, and he understands that his upcoming television appearances and public events have to go well.

The debate in Atlanta lasted about 1 hour and 40 minutes. Photo:Andrew Caballero Reynols – AFP

The person points out The New York Timesspoke on condition of anonymity to discuss “a delicate situation” and, according to this newspaper, It is the first public indication that the president is seriously considering whether he can bounce back after a devastating performance on the debate stage in Atlanta.

A senior Biden adviser, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said the president is “well aware of the political challenge he faces.”

However, the White House was quick to deny the information published by the American newspaper. On his X account, Andrew Bates, the White House deputy press secretary, wrote that “that claim is absolutely false.”He added: “If the New York Times had given us more than seven minutes to comment, we would have told them.”

Biden has been harshly criticized for his performance in last Thursday’s debate, in which he projected an aged image, with a hoarse voice and difficulty finishing some of his sentences, raising doubts among voters and members of the Democratic Party about his ability to continue governing and confront Trump in the November elections.

US President Joe Biden at a press conference at the White House. Photo:Getty Images via AFP

This has led several Democrats, including prominent figures such as Nancy Pelosi, to publicly question his mental acuity, even to openly call for him to withdraw from the race. Although for the moment these calls are not massive and come only from little-known congressmen.

Biden to meet with governors to calm criticism

The 81-year-old president admitted Tuesday that he “almost fell asleep” during the debate against Trump and attributed his fatigue to the travel he had done. just days before, to Italy for the G7 summit and to France for the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings.

But to revive the Democratic camp, Biden is expected to have an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Friday, as well as rallies in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, two of the key states that will determine the winner of the November 5 election.

Joe Biden will also meet with Democratic governors on Wednesday to try to reassure them about his ability to lead the election campaign. against Donald Trump. The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. local time at the White House.

The United States has around twenty Democratic state governors, but it is not known how many people will attend the meeting.

Joe Biden, President of the United States. Photo:EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

“We will have a healthy discussion with the president,” one of the Democratic governors, JB Pritzker of Illinois, explained on CNN on Tuesday night.

“For the moment, Joe Biden is our candidate, I support his candidacy 100%, unless he makes another decision, in which case we will all discuss the best way forward,” he added.

The governor of Illinois, as well as those of California (Gavin Newsom), Michigan (Gretchen Whitmer) and Pennsylvania (Josh Shapiro), are all considered possible future candidates for the White House.

So far, none of them have publicly questioned the candidacy of Joe Biden, who swept the Democratic primaries and whose nomination is therefore a mere formality unless he voluntarily withdraws.

Polls since the debate also show no change, proving that Americans were already concerned about the president’s cognitive abilities. before that day.

Most polls also confirm a slight advantage for Trump, 78. A survey published Wednesday by CBS gives the former president 50% of voting intentions against 48% for his Democratic rival at the national level, and 51% against 48% in the decisive states.