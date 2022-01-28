This Thursday (27), Uber opened more than 70 vacancies for software engineers for different areas of the company’s Technology Center located in Osasco, in greater São Paulo. The program Brazil Engineering Hiring Week it also offers opportunities for hybrid or 100% remote work.

According to the company’s statement, the posts are aimed at mobile development on Android and iOS and back-end engineering. The work is directed to the company’s projects in Brazil, but can be used in other countries where the transport application is present.

To apply, interested parties must register for the program scheduled to take place between the 14th and 18th of February. The selection process will take place via the internet, with two steps before the event: interview with the recruiter and the one-hour challenge to solve an algorithmic problem.

Those approved will proceed to the final phase, also online, which will consist of interviews to assess technical skills. On the project page, you can check the requirements to apply for each of the open positions in the company. However, details on salaries and benefits were not released.

