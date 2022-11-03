Joaquín Sabina is back on the road to present a new tour that will cover Latin America, Spain and Central America. “Against all odds” will arrive at the Murcia bullring on July 1, 2023. Tickets will go on sale on November 10 at 12:00.

The tour starts in February in Costa Rica and during the month of March it will offer concerts in Colombia, Peru, Chile and Argentina. The final touch of the first batch in Latin America will be in Uruguay on April 1. April 20 will be the day Joaquín Sabina lands in our country. The one from Úbeda will inaugurate the tour in Spain with his first concert in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. The tour will cover the main cities of the Spanish territory between the months of April and October, offering a total of 13 concerts. Once his concerts in Spain are over, he will cross the pond again to go on stage in Mexico and the United States.

On the occasion of its announcement, the production company Riff Music explained that “against the relentless wind of the passing of the years, against the hungover tide of drifting times, Against all odds, Joaquín Sabina, at seventy-four years of age, back from everything and cured of frights by being old and by devil, he announces his return to the stage to the delight of himself and his audience. Some essential quotes from this survivor who -yes, damn it- will never tire of celebrating with his songs the irreverent and passionately beautiful vision of life from the treacherous nightlife, feverish love and heartbreak without palliatives».

In this way, «Sabina ends her recent period behind closed doors and opens again, the canteen of her live shows, massive rituals in which she will once again draw the magic of her bowler hat, offering the generous free bar of emotions that they provoke live their songs, universal hymns adhered to the genetics of popular culture of several generations, “said the producer.