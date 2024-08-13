Ciudad Juarez.– The Municipal Water and Sanitation Board announced the temporary suspension of service tomorrow, August 13, to the Paseos de Zaragoza, Villa Bonita and Parcelas Ejido Zaragoza neighborhoods.

This will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to the connection of two industrial warehouses to the general drinking water network.

The actions will take place on the right lane, from south to north on Camino Archuleta Street, between Carretera Juárez Porvenir and Prolongación Río Cardameño. Motorists are asked to take alternate routes or drive through the area with caution.

Residents of these colonies are also asked to stock up on vital liquid in advance for the most urgent needs.