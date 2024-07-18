Exploring the vast universe of air fryers, among these, the model JIMMY AF3 It stands out for its innovative design and multifunctionality. This device not only boasts a completely transparent glass basket, which allows you to observe the cooking without interruptions, but it also transforms into an electric frying pan, thus offering a practical solution for those who have little space or are looking for a versatile appliance.

Despite its many advantages, the JIMMY AF3 It does have some issues. The rubber gasket on the top, which is designed to retain heat, may require some careful maintenance. Also, the glass basket, while aesthetically pleasing and useful for monitoring the cooking process, is heavier and more fragile than traditional baskets made of materials such as aluminum.

There JIMMY AF3 it is not limited to simple oil-free cooking. Thanks to its ability to transform into a frying pan, it adds significant value to any modern kitchen, although it does require some attention during daily use, especially when handling the glass basket. This air fryer, therefore, is not just an appliance, but a real ally in the kitchen, capable of adapting to different culinary needs with style and efficiency.

With a capacity of 4 litres and dimensions of 31.3×27.8×29.6 cmthe JIMMY AF3 It is bulkier than many of its competitors, weighing almost 7 kg. The design is particularly refined, with coloured plastic inserts that elegantly match the glass basket, contributing to a modern and refined aesthetic.

There JIMMY AF3 it’s not a simple one air fryer; is a two-in-one appliance designed to revolutionize the kitchen. Thanks to an ingenious design, the glass basket can be removed and, by pressing a side button, the central body orients itself vertically, transforming the fryer into an electric frying pan. This function allows for versatile cooking on the upper surface of the appliance.

It is important to emphasize that the two functions are not can to be used at the same timeThe controls are located on the front inferior of the appliance, on an elegant touch panel equipped with seven cooking programs. Although the controls are in English, the intuitive icons make use simple and accessible even to those who do not speak the language.

The control panel includes a display left which displays all the essential cooking information, such as time and temperature. This display is covered with a glossy layer that, while aesthetically pleasing, tends to get dirty easily.

Technical Features of the JIMMY AF3

The JIMMY AF3 has a power of 1100W, slightly lower than the average air fryer. This can lead to longer heating times, affecting the overall cooking time. The appliance operates in a temperature range from 50° a 200° in air fryer mode and from 150° to 220° in pan mode. These ranges are suitable for the type of cooking intended and comparable to those of a traditional electric plate.

In fryer mode, a high-speed fan ensures even heat distribution inside the basketwhile in pan mode, the resistor it is in direct contact with the cooking surface, allowing you to obtain results similar to those of an electric plate.

In short, the JIMMY AF3 stands out for its ability to combine different functions in a single appliance, offering a versatile and innovative solution for the kitchen modern. Despite some compromises, such as slightly less power, its versatility and sleek design make it an excellent choice for those looking for a household appliance multifunctional.

JIMMY AF3 Culinary Performance

There JIMMY AF3 establishes itself in the air fryer market as a decidedly innovative product. It is clear that the brand wanted to bet on a unique approach, but beyond its distinctive features, the fundamental question remains: how does it behave in the kitchen? Despite presenting some compromises, the JIMMY AF3 offers more than satisfactory cooking performance.

The main compromise is power. nominalwhich is lower than other models, thus affecting cooking times. For example, if normally cooking peppers would take about 5 minutes, with the JIMMY AF3 It could take up to 8 minutes. This applies to all types of foods that can be prepared in an air fryer.

However, it is important to underline that, despite the slightly longer times, the JIMMY AF3 cooks food to perfection. Whether it’s fish, vegetables, bread, chicken, or French fries, cooking is even and thorough thanks to the optimal distribution of air inside the basket. Even a roast chicken is cooked impeccably, although it takes longer.

A significant advantage of this model is the basket completely transparentwhich allows you to monitor cooking without having to frequently open and close the appliance, thus avoiding heat loss.

The fryer allows you to set a cooking timer up to a maximum Of 40 minutes, applicable in both fryer and pan modes. However, it is important to note that, although the maximum temperature of the resistor reaches 220°, the dimensions and technical specifications suggest that you should cook dishes that are not too thick to avoid excessively prolonging the use of the appliance. For example, fish cooks perfectly, and the pan can also be used to reheat leftover dishes.

JIMMY AF3 Price and Value Analysis

The air fryer JIMMY AF3 is available on Amazon at the price of 129.00 euroshowever it is often the subject of promotions that reduce its cost by approximately 20 – 30 euros. Although in the same price range you can find models with greater power or capacity, the JIMMY AF3 It clearly stands out for its elegance and versatility in cooking methods.

This device is not without compromisesespecially when it comes to cooking times, which are slightly longer than other appliances. Despite this, the JIMMY AF3 manages to stand out in a crowded market of similar options for its unique features and refined aesthetics.

It is, therefore, a product that stands out in many respects and offers a particularly gratifying user experience, provided that the user is willing to tolerate a moderate cooking speed.