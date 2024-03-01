He Fluminense Brazilian will line up the offensive trio made up of the Argentine Germán Cano, the Colombian Jhon Arias and Keno in this Thursday's match for the title of the South American Cup Winners' Cup before him League of Quito Ecuadorian, which will begin with

the paraguayan goalscorer Alex Arce on the bench.

The Brazilian team, forced to win by at least two goals difference in

the stadium Maracana in Rio de Janeiro to win the title after having lost 1-0 in the first leg in Quito, the match will begin without the full-back Marcelo, recovering from injury.

Arias, figure

The technician of the Rio club, Fernando Diniz, rHe served to call the young striker during the game John Kennedy, one of its main scorers and author of the Libertadores title goal, according to the lineups released by the Conmebol shortly before the engagement.

The Ecuadorian team, which only needs a draw to win its third title

At the Maracaná, he will make practically no changes to the team he had been playing with, only the entry of midfielder Jefferson Valverde in Jhojan Julio's place.

Fernando Diniz, the coach, praised Arias, who is one of the figures of the Brazilian club and who in the final had a lot to do with the victory.

Photo: Pablo Porciúncula. AFP

“When I got here I was an immense talent who just needed help realizing all the talent I had. Little by little she began to recognize his ability and have more confidence in his talent. In addition to his talent, he is also an exceptional person,” Diniz told 'Globo Esporte'.

Photo: Pablo Porciúncula. AFP

And I add: “He is a very sensitive, cultured, intelligent boy and he is one of the players who understands me best.”. It wasn't an easy connection. We went, we went, we went and it got better. Help the team advance and promote. “It is on an upward curve and without stopping.”

