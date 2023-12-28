You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
John Arias
Efe and taken from ESPN
John Arias
The Colombian from Fluminense is a candidate.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
John Arias He was the most outstanding Colombian player of 2023, thanks to the title he achieved with the Fluminense from Brazil in the Libertadores Cup and his performances in the local tournament and the past Club World Cup.
Arias was also one of the best in the Colombia selection, group to which he was summoned by the coach, Nestor Lorenzo, for some qualifying commitments.
Hard fight
Arias is a finalist for the King of America Award, which is awarded every year by El País of Uruguay, to the best soccer player in South America in 2023.
It is not easy for him, because he is next to his partner Germán Cano, by Luis Suárez (Gremio and Inter Miami) and Nicolás De La Cruz (River Plate and Flamengo).
He had already realized the fight for the best technician. Lionel Scaloni, Marcelo Bielsa, Luis Zubeldía, Fernando Diniz and Abel Ferreira They became the five coaches with the most votes in the traditional Uruguayan newspaper survey.
The winners will be known on Sunday, December 31, in the 38th edition of this outstanding and recognized award.
