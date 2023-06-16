A video circulates on Tik Tok in which a designer who is part of ‘Master Jewelers’ shares the most expensive pieces he has made And for which celebrities?

Eduin Caz, Cris MJ and Natanael Cano would be three of the celebrities who have had exclusive jewelry designed for their personal use, says the creative.

The designer refers to these three works as the most expensive pieces that have been worked on so far. ‘Master Jewelers’.

Chris Mj. Tik Tok Image

Chris Mj’s “The French Bull Dog” is in 14k white gold, filled with diamonds and has a value of 2.5 million pesos”quote regarding the jewel of the famous rapper.

“The French Bull Dog” by Chris Mj. Tik Tok Image

Then he refers to the Eduin Cazz type chain: “It is in white Cuban fabric, with 18-carat gold, solid and covered with approximately 50 carats of diamonds and It has a value of 4.5 million pesos.”

Finally, the same designer talks about the Natanael Cano pendant chain, which is made of 14-carat gold in white Swiss enamel and whose value is 6 million pesos.

Chris Mj, Eduin Caz and Natanael Cano are just three of the many celebrities in the world of entertainment who would have had their own jewelry designed or bought exclusive designs at ‘Maestros Joyeros’, a Mexican company leader in creating all kinds of jewelry.

