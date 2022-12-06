The search for definitive love takes a new turn of the screw at Mediaset. The presenter Jesús Vázquez (Ferrol, A Coruña, 57 years old) takes charge of the Spanish adaptation of ‘Para toda la vida. The Bachelorette’, an internationally successful ‘dating show’ that will premiere soon on Telecinco. The new format stars Sheila, a 26-year-old girl who has succeeded in everything she has set out to do and has succeeded in many facets of her life, but she still has a pending account: falling in love.

The young woman will meet 20 handsome singles and discover if any of them is the perfect boyfriend. ‘The Bachelorette’ has more than 290 seasons worldwide and, in the United States, where it was born and was first broadcast, more than 40 seasons have been produced so far, still being a television event.

-He still maintains the illusion with new projects after so many years of career.

How can I not keep it? My work is wonderful. This program, really, was one that she wanted to do. In the field of ‘dating shows’, it is the great format of the genre. That you have arrived is a professional and personal satisfaction.

-What makes it difficult for a person to find love nowadays?

-I suppose the crazy and busy life that we lead, with so many social networks and virtuality. I have an age before the birth of the applications. People go on Tinder or Grindr and that’s it. They meet, have sex and have hardly even spoken. In the end, with the stress in life, it’s hard to find love. But finding it is fucking hard and it’s not something you’ll find in a weekend. And nothing happens if it doesn’t arrive, because you have to live, enjoy, interact, have stories.

-How did you feel in this role as Sheila’s companion?

-I liked it a lot, because she is great. It is true that she tells something in the program, but she has had some quite negative experiences on an affective level, which closed her heart to finding love. As soon as you get a little intimate with her, you realize that there is a 26-year-old woman with very good values ​​and principles, who would love to fall in love again. She is beautiful, affectionate, friendly, intelligent and empowered. It’s every gay’s dream to be her best friend (laughs). I have had a lot of chemistry with her and we have told each other everything about her.

-It seems that it is a program with a lot of truth.

-I have been in the profession for 32 years and if I notice that there is no truth, it almost always happens that the product does not work. When you play with feelings, emotions and passions, it is not prepared. We can try to put a script, but when people put their hearts on the table, there is nothing that resists it.

“Unable to take sides”



-What balance do you have between staying on the sidelines or getting involved in the format?

-I’ve been playing there. It is not that you are going to see a different Jesús Vázquez. I’m the same as always. I play the clown and I am empathic, because I put myself in the shoes of the other. In this program, they held me and told me that he was everyone’s ‘coach’, without being able to take sides. That they had to work out their emotions. And he has cost me.

-What has caught the attention of the suitors?

-Behind each one there is a story. Sometimes, TV is so fast that there is no time to get to know them. We all have a story behind us in which there have been disappointments, broken families or problems with your parents. So, you start to create bonds, because they also tell you their feelings.

-From your experience, what is the recipe for lasting love?

-Each one builds their love story as they can and life is coming out. There are recipes that work for some and not for others. I think you have to have a lot of tolerance and empathy with your partner. In love you have to water every day, and do a little thing that breaks the routine. You have to add a little water to it, because it’s like plants and if not, it can dry up.

-How are you experiencing the departure of Paolo Vasile as CEO of Mediaset?

It’s a topic I prefer not to talk about much. I refer to the fact that Mediaset and I have lived a very long love story. With Paolo I have made the best programs of my life, and that is something that nobody is going to change, no matter what happens from now on. I will always be in debt to Vasile, because he brought ‘The Voice’, ‘Survivors’ and ‘Big Brother’ to this network, and all the programs in which I have grown as a person and professional. Now a cycle change is coming and what has to come will come. Welcome be.