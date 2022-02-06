Guasave, Sinaloa.- By committing to carry out a proactive campaign and manage policies that give certainty to the field, Jesús Rojo Plascencia was registered as a candidate for president of the Association of Farmers of the Sinaloa Poniente River, for the red sheet.

Accompanied by hundreds of farmers who from San Rafael, Palos Blancos, La Brecha, Tamazula, Juan José Ríos, Guasave, León Fonseca and other points came to the AARSP to express their support, Rojo Plascencia assured that his list and the farmers who accompanied are the clear example that in the AARSP there is inclusion.

My campaign is purposeful, I’m not here to talk about others, I want to tell you that my form is a living example of inclusion, because people from Guasave and all the communities in the municipality are here.

Questioned about the approaches he has received from those who support him, he explained that one of the biggest concerns they have raised is the issue of such high inputs that affect the agricultural sector.

They have asked me to see for them and I reiterate that I am a farmer mortified by what is happening, so we will look for ways to lower costs and we will also work to be a benchmark, the AARSP is and will continue to be the one that marks the floor in the cost of services.

He reiterated that the election will be on February 26 and invited his farmer friends “to join this list, which is the winning list, see the people who accompany me so that they can see the strength that represents me, here are all the communities, and this support is because they do not see a Red Jesus project, they see a project that will be of benefit to all”.

“I have said it and I reiterate it, I am a farmer and everything that is happening hurts me, I am a person of respect, of principles, I come from a family of generations of farmers and I will arrive with my head held high, already if the other party sees another type of campaign, I respect it even if I don’t agree with it” he said..

Jesús Rojo thus ruled out favoritism, “there is a big recharge, but it is from the partners who are supporting me and who are accompanying me in this project,” he indicated.

Asked if the AARSP was the place to drink coffee, as the other candidate said, Jesus Rojo declared that everyone drinks coffee at home, here they want a leader, who comes to look for policies that give certainty to the field and that they will see in me, a person who is mortified, thinks and will always act in favor of all of us farmers.