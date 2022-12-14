Jessica Tapiaa journalist who became popular for hosting various television spots, after forging a recognized career in the Perudecided to emigrate to the USA. In the north country she found love with Steven Dykeman.

The romance of the communicator with the American citizen is united in marriage. Currently, the spouses have three daughters as a result of their sentimental bond. She knows who Steven Dykeman is and how much of a relationship they have.

Who is Jessica Tapia’s husband, Steven Dykeman?

Steven Dykeman is a native of the United States. He is, as of 2022, the Senior Vice President of Mortgage Lending at CrossCountry, in Chicago. According to his personal LinkedIn account, he has a Master of Business Administration-MBA degree from Western Illinois University.

Steven Dykeman studied at Western Illinois University. Photo: LR composition / Instagram capture / @jessicatapiaperu / La República

Both became parents for the first time in 2016. The first was born in Lima on December 30. Later the twins Ava and Briana, on December 21, 2017. However, the closeness between the couple goes back many years.

How old is Jessica Tapia with Steven Dykeman, her husband?

Jessica Tapia met her husband on February 4, 2012. In this way, they would have been in a sentimental relationship for 12 years. According to what was revealed by the journalist, she met the father of her daughters when she attended a party with mutual friends. The chemistry was instantaneous, from there they did not separate until today.

The couple came to fruition when three months later they joined their lives forever in a civil wedding on a ranch in Illinois, in Chicago. The guests were small but enough to witness their love.

Jessica Tapia and her husband met in 2012. Photo: Instagram capture/@jessicatapiaperu

“Night Steve and I met. By our side @carbonelsofia my dear friend. Without her, with me on that rumba Saturday, my life would be very different,” Tapia wrote in an Instagram post, recalling the exact date of their meeting.

Finally, on February 14, 2013, a year after they met, Steven Dykeman waited for Jessica to finish her daily work as host of the América TV program “A las Once”, to ask her to marry him. Thus, they decided to get married on May 31 at the Sacred Heart of Jesus church in Surco.

How old is Jessica Tapia?

Jessica Tapia was born on May 25, 1972. The journalist is currently 50 years old.