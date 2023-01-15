The organizer of Miss Peru, Jessica Newton, used her Instagram account to send a response message to Magaly Medina and her statements after Alessia Rovegno was eliminated by being in the top 16 in Miss Universe. The television host minimized the performance of the Peruvian model and compared her to Janick Maceta, who managed to become one of her three finalists when she represented our country in 2020.

“ Don’t let anyone limit your dreams. ”, he wrote in his stories, while the passage of Rovegno for the beauty pageant along with the harsh criticism of the ‘Urraca’. In the same way, she asked that the bullying towards the daughter of Bárbara Cayo stop, that she gave her best to reach the group of the 16 most beautiful semifinalists.