Thursday, June 22, 2023, 10:05 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

In addition to leading one of the most interesting, recommendable and inspired Spanish bands of the first decade of the 2000s, The Sunday Drivers with whom he delivered record works of the enormous stature of ‘Little Heart Attacks’, his masterpiece, or ‘The end of Maiden trip’, Jero Romero from Toledo has been building since last 2011, always in his time and form, a solo career to match.

The amount is not overwhelming, we are talking about three albums in eleven years, but the delicious ‘Cabeza de león’ and ‘La grieta’, as well as the recent and outstanding ‘Miracoloso’, the great protagonist of his concert tonight within the cycle of Las Noches del Malecón, have a level of quality more than enough to justify the length of the parentheses.

A creator of first-rate melodies, a lyricist who excels with each new recording step, and a voice interpreter as recognizable as it is exciting. Without making noise, free and honest, Jero Romero continues to make magic in songs.