Jennifer Lopez is more beautiful than ever. The American star makes her fans dream with the new collection from Intimissimi – the lingerie brand with which she has been collaborating for some time – which proves sexier than ever. A production inspired by the upcoming album “This Is Me…Now” and which will be available starting from October 23rd. Think Cattleya, international leader in the advertising and integrated campaigns market – has signed the production of the new photographic and video campaign for the second consecutive year.

“Are you real?”, writes an ecstatic fan on social media.

“Better than many 20-year-olds”, another JLo supporter points out.

Jennifer Lopez, amazing physique: the secret? It’s sporty

Yes, the point is this: at 54 years old (turned last July 24th) Ben Affleck’s partner is more beautiful than ever. His physical form absolutely deserves open applause. And many wonder: what is the secret of so much beauty? Certainly nutrition, skin care and sleep (with the Oura Ring, a titanium ring that monitors vital parameters while sleeping). And then, the last but not the least: sport.

Jennifer Lopez, JLo’s sports training

Jennifer Lopez is methodical and works a lot with great dedication in the gym: four or five workouts a week, focusing the work each time on a different part of the body (legs, abdominals, buttocks first and foremost) with his personal trainers (he turns to various trainers from Tracy Anderson to David Kirsch).

From jumping rope to equipment, including squats, cardio, lunges, burpees, sumo-style exercises, without forgetting kickboxing (a discipline so dear to Elisabetta Canalis): the American actress and singer doesn’t miss anything in her sports program. JLo confessed that she has a “workout ethic.” “It’s no secret that it’s a very important part of my life,” she said in a recent interview with Us Weekly. For her this physical work is “a motivating factor”. She likes to sweat “first thing in the morning”, regardless of the “busy schedule” that awaits her. And the results are there for all to see…

