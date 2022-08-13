Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were recorded having lunch. The spouses were captured in a restaurant very much in love and affectionate with their children. Apparently, the flame of love is still burning.

A few weeks ago, a source close to the artists had assured a separation for the good of their careers. However, everything seems to indicate that, again, they are together.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reunited

The Hollywood stars were photographed having lunch next to her children, Emme and Maximilian; and his, Violet and Samuel.

In the images, the actress is seen gently stroking her husband’s head, demonstrating the affection and trust they have for each other.

The hot photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Photo: Instagram capture/@Jen.jlover

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck show their love with a passionate kiss

After sharing with the family, they were observed giving each other a romantic kiss in what appears to be the parking lot of the premises, but, moments later, they separated to continue with their daily routine.

‘JLo’ wore sportswear and everything seems to indicate that, after the event, she went to the gym to exercise.

The passionate kiss of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Photo: Instagram capture/@Jen.jlover

Why did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck split?

According to a person close to the celebrities, Jennifer and Ben had moved away by mutual agreement to focus on their professional careers. For his part, the actor had returned to Los Angeles to work on his next project. Meanwhile, she stayed in Europe to enjoy the landscapes of the Old Continent.

Furthermore, it was revealed that the two were still in contact and communicated every day. The purpose of the brief estrangement was to maintain the connection and the flame of love.