2023 will be marked by the rise of women's sports in Spain. The Spanish team achieved quite a feat in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand by proclaiming itself world champion, but the scandal of Luis Rubiales' non-consensual kiss to Jenni Hermoso tarnished the achievement and an unprecedented controversy was unleashed in the Spanish Football Federation. Some events that shook the country for weeks and that have been echoed beyond our borders thanks to a movement that has led to women's football serving as a loudspeaker for equality and against discrimination and violence against women.

For this reason, the prestigious British newspaper Financial Times has recognized the international and current forward of the Mexican Pachuca as the second most influential woman in the world. The Spanish soccer player is ahead of women like Beyoncé (third) or the actress Margot Robbie (fourth), other of the absolute protagonists of this 2023. The only woman who has been ahead of Hermoso has been Mira Murati, the engineer who is behind OpenAI, the company that created ChatGPT.

This is the list of the 25 most influential women in the world



1. Mira Murati, engineer and chief technology officer at OpenAI

2. Jenni Hermoso, soccer player

3. Beyoncé, singer

4. Margot Robbie, actress and producer

5. Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors

6. Ursula vor den Leyen, president of the European Commission

7. Carol Tomé, CEO of UPS

8. Janet Truncale, next president and CEO of EY

9. Karin Keller-Sutter, politics

10. Lysa Dyson, scientist

11. Marie Claire-Daveau, head of sustainable development at Kering

12. Makiko Ono, CEO of Suntory Beverage & Food.

13. Marina Silva, politician and environmentalist

14. Phoebe Philo, designer

15. Olena Zelenska, screenwriter and first lady of Ukraine

16. Alia Bhatt, actress

17. Aespa, musical group

18. Loya Shoneyin, poet and novelist

19. Barbara Kingsolver, novelist

20. Narges Mohammadi, human rights activist and winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023

21. Fran Drescher, actress and film director

22. Coco Gauff, tennis player

23. Elizabet Maruma, lawyer and biodiversity leader

24. Katalin Karikó, biochemistry

25. Chen Chien-Jou, activist