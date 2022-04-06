After the 0-0 in the first leg against Euganeo, Oddo’s team wins 1-0 in Bolzano with a goal from the midfielder and takes the trophy

He only knows how to win the Padova of Massimo Oddo, who takes the Italian Cup in Serie C overcoming the Südtirol al Druso with the winning free-kick from Jelenic. An external success of measure (1-0) enough to lift the trophy after the 0-0 first leg, but above all a significant intermediate goal in view of the final sprint between the two teams that are competing for direct promotion in group A. On April 16, again in Bolzano, there will be the decisive direct clash for the championship on the penultimate day: Javorcic’s team still has two points ahead with three rounds to go, but certainly not at the best moment of his (excellent) season.

the match – This is demonstrated by the progress of the return final, which sees Südtirol collecting chances in the first half but without the joy of scoring: Fishnaller, Tait and Moscati try several times, with the hosts’ protests for a contact in the area between Settembrini and Tait himself. For the referee Feliciani everything is regular, he returns to the strippers with Südtirol that would have deserved the advantage (for Padova only a conclusion by Dezi). The pace of the shoot slows down, allowing guests to rearrange their ideas. But one episode is enough to change the fate: a free kick from 30 meters, a low and powerful blow by Jelenic that surprises Meli. The goalkeeper, Poluzzi’s reserve in the league, then redeems himself on Chiricò. Javorcic throws in Voltan, Odogwu and De Marchi to recover, but risks being doubled when defender Curto has to save the door on Bifulco. The Südtirol benefits from the final in numerical superiority for the double yellow in Kirwan, but the story does not change. See also Muriel and Maehle fold the Venice. And Atalanta flies to the quarters

now the championship – Massimo Oddo thus wins the eighth game out of nine between league and cup since taking over from Pavanel and in the post-match he declared that he shared the joy of success with his predecessor who had led the team to the final. Padova writes its name for the second time in the roll of honor of a trophy that was not awarded (due to Covid) since 2020, when Juventus U23 won it by beating Ternana in the final. The attention, as mentioned, now shifts entirely to the championship, with the remaining three stages towards B: on Sunday at 2.30 pm Padua-Giana and Fiorenzuola-Südtirol are scheduled, on April 16 the direct clash in Bolzano, on the last day Padua-Virtus Verona and Triestina-Südtirol. The two points of advantage obviously weigh in Javorcic’s favor, but the wind, at this moment, is blowing in the sails of those who pursue. See also Podcast Dakar | Step 11: Sunderland and Al-Attiyah, it's almost done!

