Jeff Bezos is offering 200 million to own a wing of the aerospace museum

The boundless power of Jeff Bezos can be represented with the latest gimmick of the billionaire founder of Amazon. He managed to convince – reads the Corriere della Sera – the mayor of Rotterdam in Holland. Since his super yacht it is too high to pass under the iron bridge. The historian Koningshavenbuilt in 1878, bombed by the Nazis during the Second World War and later rebuilt, will be disassembled. The boat is 127 meters long and 40 meters too high, and it does not go under what the Dutch consider a symbol and that it is also a national monument, but to satisfy it whim of Bezos the mayor has decided that it will be temporarily disassembled.

The decision – continues the Corriere – has unleashed obvious controversyalso because the bridge had been the subject of an important restoration between 2014 and 2017 and the local authorities had promised that it would not happen again: the mayor’s office defended itself by claiming that the construction of the yacht guaranteed jobs, and promised that the bridge will be identically rebuilt within a couple of weeks, obviously at Bezos expenses. “It is the only route to the sea”, said the spokesman of the mayor. Bezos he would also have requested a new building at the national aerospace museum of the Smithsonian Institution takes its name, in exchange for 200 million.

