The football season has not yet ended, but for Real Murcia the 2023-24 season has already begun. Javier Recio was presented as the new sports director and in charge of building what will be the team in its second year in the First Federation. He is backed by his two consecutive promotions with Mallorca, from Second B to First, and unbeatable references.

“In the 15 years that we have been in football, I have never received so much unanimity and so many congratulations for the choice we have made as with Recio,” confessed the president, Felipe Moreno. In turn, Recio himself highlighted: «Both in this category and in the Second Division there are few projects as reliable and ambitious as that of Murcia. The choice has been easy. I hope to repay that trust.”

Waiting to see if the results are as successful at Enrique Roca as in Mallorca, the sports director already sees similarities between the two experiences. «For me there are many similarities: the club, the city, the property… From there it is not easy. Both Felipe Moreno and I know what Second B, Second and promotion to First are. Murcia gives you the chance to promote to a club that has brutal potential,” said a Recio, who stated that “since I received the first call from Felipe, it was clear to me. I know the club well, I looked at Real Murcia out of the corner of my eye every year to see if this moment would ever come. Luckily here I am.” A meeting that has taken place after a relationship that began years ago: «Since I played for Lorca, I had sympathy for this club. He has lived through very difficult times and even so I have seen how a city and a hobby were devoted to Murcia. They are for the good and the bad ».

From now on, Javier Recio will have to shape what Real Murcia will be next season after a campaign in which he was on the verge of the ‘playoff’ as sixth place and after the departure of coach Mario Simón. The next step will be, then, the new coach to then define the squad.

The new manager of the sports field is clear about what he wants: «We are going to look for a very specific player profile. The sports theme is important, but the personal and professional is even more so. We are going to try to make the most competitive team possible.” And he also added another characteristic that footballers who are going to wear the red shirt next season should have: “The enthusiasm of the fans, the one that puts ownership… We need players who are at the level, who are hungry to achieve important goals” .

Regarding the amounts planned to make this team real, he anticipated what the intention will be: «The budget is important, but a team will not be made based on a checkbook. It’s not the idea. We are going to adapt, we need the best players in the category. If we can make an effort in certain positions, we will do it. In addition to the message of ambition, he was prudent when facing the objective: «If we already talk about the word promotion, we are going wrong. You have to make a competitive team. We are going to look for him to be consistent in defense and have decisive players in attack. Let’s go step by step. You have to give normality to victories and defeats ».

Finally, the new sports director from Granada, with experience in the Real Madrid and Espanyol youth academies, also spoke about Murcia’s. «I have worked in grassroots football, it is essential. It cannot be that every year 10 players go to teams in the area. You have to do a deep analysis.”

For his part, Felipe Moreno also confirmed the role that Javier Recio will have: «He will have total autonomy. Another thing is that you have to consult and look at the money, but at a sporting level he will be the highest authority in this club. In addition, he also underlined the ambition of the project: «I set myself to be among the best. Being among the best we have the option to be the best.

The presentation of the new sports director was the main issue, but there were others. The grana president also pointed out that “we are working in all areas and as soon as possible we want to get going with everything: the season ticket campaign, sponsorships…”. In addition, Murcia will not return to Cobatillas for now since it belongs to the Treasury. “It is already embargoed and a new negotiation would have to be started,” explained the man from Cordoba. The first team would continue at La Torre Golf, where they have already trained this season. “It is the closest we have so that the players can be comfortable. That’s the idea. And see if next year we can have our sports city », he affirmed.