Los Angeles, United States.- Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández is in a very good moment with the LA Galaxy of Major League Soccer (MLS), playing soccer is good for him to forget about personal issues that he has not been able to resolve, such as the subject of their children.

Remember that the striker was a couple of the Australian model, Sarah Kohan, after having met after participating in the 2018 Russia World Cup, in that competition the love between the two figures arose until they formed a family with two beautiful angels named Noah and Nala.

However, in recent years there were several problems between the couple which ended their relationship, according to sources Javier Hernández separated from Sarah Kohan due to infidelity with the Mexican businessman, engineer and actor, Diego Dreyfus, “Chicharito” broke the silence and denied that information.

Through an interview for The Ringer portal, the 33-year-old player explained that “he was not the best couple he needed to be, he was not the best father he wanted to be. He was not a great friend, he was not the great human being he wanted to be.” situation that the model asked for a divorce and child support for not being responsible for her children, whom she has not seen for two years.

In a current interview with the journalist Jorge Ramos, the former Chivas player opened his heart and explained that the strongest pain he tolerates to date is being away from Noah and Nala, a situation that made him cry in the middle of a private conversation.

“These two years people, I have not shown it, but they have said that I am a bad father, when they have no idea, because I have not posted anything, so how are they going to know that I am a good father or not be a very bad father? ?”, commented the player after being questioned.

“I didn’t want them to know either and they know that, Noah and Nala are the two beings I love in my life,” said the footballer who plays in the United States with his heart. On the other hand, he stated that he would like to return to the Mexican National Team and play in Qatar 2022.

“I would love for things to be different, they are not being and there is nothing left to do but get the most out of it, learn,” mentioned Javier Hernández in a preview of the interview that Jorge Ramos made.